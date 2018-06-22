 »   »   »  BRAVO! Akshay Kumar Takes A Strong Stand, Demands Respect For Actresses In Film Industry

Times Are Changing

Akshay was quoted as saying, "It's time the industry as a whole started giving that respect to our actresses."



Akshay Is Happy To Take Up Roles Where The Spolight Isn't On Him

"A film isn't complete without a hero. Similarly, movies can't be made without the heroine either. I would happily do these roles whenever necessary," the 'Gold' actor revealed.



A Busy Man

"As an actor and a producer, I get a lot of scripts every day. Some of them are good, others aren't."



Akshay Wants To Produce A Female-Driven Film

Akshay revealed, "Recently, there was a script, which dealt with the topic of dowry, which I really liked. But you have to get everything right, and that hasn't happened yet. It's almost like fishing where you cast your net and wait... Sometimes you get something outstanding, sometimes you don't. But yes, my team and I have discussed the idea of making a powerful film with a strong female character."



A Brave Step

With female-centric films like Raazi and Veere Di Wedding receiving love from the audience and setting the cash registers ringing at the box office, we must say that Akshay's stance as an actor and producer is quite a welcome change in the film industry.



In Other News,

Recently there were reports doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan in Yash Raj Film's next. However there hasn't been any official confirmation on the same yet.

