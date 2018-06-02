 »   »   »  BREAKING! Arbaaz Khan CONFESSES To Placing Bets In IPL Matches

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has confessed to his involvement in betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL), During interrogation, Arbaaz accepted that he had placed bets in IPL matches last year and had lost Rs 2.75 crore.

He was summoned to record his statement before the anti-extortion cell of Thane police. Arbaaz was made to sit face-to-face with bookie Sonu Jalan who had spilled the beans on the betting racket.

Arbaaz allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore in betting to Jalan and was not paying the amount, following which the bookie had threatened the actor, the official had said, citing the interrogation of the arrested accused.

On Friday, the city police issued summons to him for recording his statement in connection with the betting racket.

In a letter sent to Arbaaz, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), a police official had said.

The AEC busted the racket on May 15 with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country, officials have said.

During the investigation, a "connection" between Jalan and Arbaaz was established, said Pradeep Sharma, Senior Inspector and head of the AEC, on Friday. "We suspect that Arbaaz Khan had placed bets on IPL matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions," another police official was quoted as saying.

(Inputs from PTI)