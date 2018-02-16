 »   »   » 'Breathe' Brings Out Nefarious Side Of R Madhavan!

The 7th episode of Amazon Prime Orginal's 'Breathe' which will be released today will bring out the nefarious side of R Madhavan.

The audiences will witness a despicable R Madhavan as he will be on a killing spree from the 7th episode.

Earlier in a media interaction, Madhavan revealed how it was quite challenging for him to portray his character. He said, "If you have to do this for a 2-hour film, it is easier because you have to keep in track only 120 minutes about what you are doing. So if you reach the peak of an emotion in the first half, then you know you can sustain it throughout."

But in this one, it has to be maintained over a period of 360 minutes which is almost close to four films. And shooting it for at the same time period as one movie which is 50 days. So all this was a big challenge which I never expected to be faced with when I accepted this web series, " he was quoted as saying.

Amazon Prime Orginal's 'Breathe' has captivated the audience throughout the 5 episodes which have been released so far.

The series has created immense buzz because of its gripping content.

Breathe which released recently has been loved by the audiences and had been hailed by the critics too.

The series has created a storm across platforms because of its fresh content and intriguing storyline.

The performances of R Madhavan and Amit Sadh have also been appreciated by everyone.

Breathe is a psychological thriller which traces the journey of a father's unbelievable quest to save the life of his son. Breathe brings a face-off between R Madhavan and Amit Sadh.

Breathe has been launched globally as a trilingual series in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The Amazon Prime Original, Breathe, is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and was launched on January 26th, 2018, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In an unprecedented move, Breathe was launched as a trilingual series simultaneously in 200+ countries.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,