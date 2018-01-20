 »   »   » Breathe: R Madhavan & Amit Sadh Burnt Candles On Both Ends For Their Roles!

R Madhavan and Amit Sadh have worked really hard for Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment's upcoming Digital series ' Breathe'.

Both the actors have taken a lot of efforts for prepping up for their roles as their characters are very intense in the series.

R Madhavan is playing the role of Danny Mascarenhas a single parent to six-year-old, Josh, who suffers from a life-threatening disease and is in dire need of an organ transplant. His character in Breathe will go to any length to save the life of his son.

On the other hand, Amit Sadh is essaying the role of Kabir Sawant a brilliant but unconventional officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, who investigates the suspect Danny Mascarenhas and will not stop till he cracks the case and delivers justice.

Earlier at the trailer launch of Breathe, Madhavan had said, "It is not just me; all fathers who watch the show will definitely relate to Danny Mascarenhas. In Breathe, with Danny's character, we take a closer look at the lengths a father can go to, to save his child. It has been one of the most challenging roles I have played in my career."

When quizzed if he had taken tips or shared notes with Mr. Anil Kapoor or Amitabh Bachchan, who have also done finite series like 24 and Yudh, he said, "I don't consider myself in their league, to band around with them."

The trailer of Breathe which was unveiled recently has been loved by everyone for its sharp and intriguing storyline, It has already crossed more than 9.1 million views.

Breathe is a psychological thriller which traces the journey of a father's unbelievable quest to save the life of his son.

Breathe will be launched globally as a trilingual series in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The Amazon Prime Original, Breathe, is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and launches on January 26th, 2018, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In an unprecedented move, Breathe will launch as a trilingual 8 episode series simultaneously.