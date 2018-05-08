 »   »   » Bride Sonam Kapoor Arrives At The Mandap For Her Anand Karaj Ceremony [INSIDE PICS]

Sonam Is A Quintessential Bride In Red

The bride who's known for her impeccable style and sense of fashion, chose a red and golden embroidered lehenga by Anuradha Vakil and paired it with multiple necklaces, a beaded matha patti and jhumkas.

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

We just can't help ourselves from bookmarking this bridal look of Sonam that's just perfect!

That Glowing Face Of Sonam

The lovely bride is all smiles for a picture before the wedding ceremony! It's 'love at first sight' for us!

Look Who Is Here!

Karan Johar and Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor pose for a quick click inside the wedding venue.

The Bachchans

Siblings Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan look every bit regal in this picture. What do you have to say, folks?

The Wedding Mandap Is Beautiful Beyond Words

This is the place where Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja will take the nuptial vows to solemnize their relationship.

The Waiting Hour

Sonam's close friend Kunal Rawal just can't wait for the wedding vows to begin!