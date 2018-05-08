English
 »   »   » Bride Sonam Kapoor Arrives At The Mandap For Her Anand Karaj Ceremony [INSIDE PICS]

Bride Sonam Kapoor Arrives At The Mandap For Her Anand Karaj Ceremony [INSIDE PICS]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Sonam's ENTRY in Mandap with Arjun Kapoor ; Watch Video| FilmiBeat

The day has finally arrived. Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her 'Prince Charming' today in a traditional Sikh-style at her aunt Kavita Singh's sprawling bungalow Rockdale in Bandra. We already gave a glimpse of bride Sonam and her groom Anand's look for their D-day. Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with Taimur Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Swara Bhaskar and Jacqueline Fernandez have already arrived to bless the lovebirds on their special day.

Meanwhile, we have a new update for you folks! Sonam has already arrived at the mandap for her Anand Karaj. For those who ain't aware, Anand Karaj meaning "Blissful Union" or "Joyful Union" is a Sikh-marriage ceremony. A four-stanza hymn, "Lavan", is recited and sung to solemnize nuptials. Meanwhile, we bring you some inside pictures from the ceremony.

Sonam Is A Quintessential Bride In Red

The bride who's known for her impeccable style and sense of fashion, chose a red and golden embroidered lehenga by Anuradha Vakil and paired it with multiple necklaces, a beaded matha patti and jhumkas.

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

We just can't help ourselves from bookmarking this bridal look of Sonam that's just perfect!

That Glowing Face Of Sonam

The lovely bride is all smiles for a picture before the wedding ceremony! It's 'love at first sight' for us!

Look Who Is Here!

Karan Johar and Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor pose for a quick click inside the wedding venue.

The Bachchans

Siblings Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan look every bit regal in this picture. What do you have to say, folks?

The Wedding Mandap Is Beautiful Beyond Words

This is the place where Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja will take the nuptial vows to solemnize their relationship.

The Waiting Hour

Sonam's close friend Kunal Rawal just can't wait for the wedding vows to begin!

We also came across a video of Harshvardhan and Arjun Kapoor taking the beautiful bride to the mandap. Have a look at it here.

Read more about: sonam kapoor anand ahuja
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X