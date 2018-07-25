 »   »   »  Bruna Abdullah Just Got ENGAGED To Her Scottish Boyfriend Al, Watch Video Here!

Bruna Abdullah just got engaged to her Scottish boyfriend Al; and he got down on his knees to propose to the love of his life in Zermatt, Switzerland. Bruna, who shook a leg with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the song 'Subah Hone Na De' from Desi Boyz, was dating Al since a long time and the duo are officially now a couple. She shared a video clip of Al going down on his knees during the proposal and captioned it as, "...and this happened...".

Check out the video clip below! You're gonna love it, folks!

Definitely sweet dreams are made of these, ain't it right? Bruna Abdullah looks so happy and she definitely couldn't control her excitement that she just cried in happiness and jumped all around. She also posted another picture with Al and captioned it, "The best day". Well, it surely is the best day of their lives!

Coming back to her Bollywood stint, Bruna Abdullah was first seen in the movie Cash in 2007, starring Ajay Devgn and Dia Mirza; and she was seen in an item number song 'Reham Kare'. She also starred in the Imran Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer I Hate Luv Stories and was then noticed by the audiences. Bruna struck gold in the song 'Subha Hone Na De' from Desi Boyz, as the track ended up being a hit, and later on went to star in Grand Masti, Jai Ho, Mastizaade and other flicks.

She was last seen in the movie Udanchhoo in 2018 and currently she has no other Bollywood projects in hand. We guess now that she's engaged and creating a buzz, film-makers might be keen on casting her again and we'd be glad to see her sizzle on the silver screen.

