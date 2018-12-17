 »   »   »  Builder Arrested & Released For Trying To Grab Dilip Kumar's Bungalow, Saira Banu Wants To Meet Modi

Dilip Kumar's Wife Saira Bano seeks PM Modi's help over Land Mafia | Filmibeat

Following the release of builder Samir Bhojwani, who had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Dilip Kumar's bungalow was built, the legendary actor's wife Saira Banu Khan has requested to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue. The 96-year-old actor's bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra.

On Sunday, Banu's request was shared on Kumar's official Twitter account. "Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi."

Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail. No action taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_Fadnavis. Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in #Mumbai," the tweet read.

Earlier this year, Banu had approached the police and lodged a complaint against Bhojwani. In January, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had registered a case of cheating against the builder for allegedly trying to grab the bungalow of the veteran actor.

The police officials suspected that Bhojwani forged certain documents to grab the property. After the offence was registered, a team of the EOW sleuths raided Bhojwani's residence in Bandra from where they seized weapons, including knives and daggers. Bhojwani was arrested by the EOW in April this year.

Also, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar celebrated his 96th birthday recently on December 11, 2018 and Sair Banu revealed that she will not host a party as her husband does not fancy birthday bashes. Instead, she said that Dilip Kumar's near and dear ones were called home so that they can spend some quality time with the actor. A family friend, Faisal Farooqui opened up by saying that Dilip Kumar is not able to recognise everyone and is home on a restricted diet.

