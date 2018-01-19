 »   »   » BUT WHY? Soha Ali Khan Is SCARED To Have Taimur Too Close To Her Daughter Inaaya Naumi

Taimur Is A Curious Kid

Speaking about Taimur and Inaaya's bond, Soha said, "Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger."

She Is Scared To Have Her Daughter Inaaya Around Him For This Reason

She further revealed, "He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other."

Even Saif Gets Worried

"Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is," Soha further added.

On Being A First-Time Parent

Soha further said, "Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and I with handy tips from time to time which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent."

She Wants Taimur & Inaaya To Share A Close Bond Like Her & Saif

"Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year's. I hope they grow fond or each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her," concluded Soha.

Her Daughter Inaaya Is The Boss

The actress had earlier revealed, "It's no longer about my life, and that's the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her. It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not - she's the boss!"