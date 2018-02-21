 »   »   » BUZZING! Kangana Ranaut Planning To Join Politics? Here's The Truth

Relax Folks, These Are Just Malicious Rumours

The actress' spokesperson issued an official statement which read, "Few Malicious rumors are doing the rounds of media which are falsely claiming that Kangana Ranaut is joining a particular political party and has had a meeting with the hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi regarding the same."



False & Baseless!

"These so called "reports" are completely false and baseless and no such meeting has taken place," further read the statement.



Kangana Is A Busy Girl!

"Kangana has categorically on multiple occasions has denied any interest in politics and is infact busy shooting for Manikarnika in Bikaner and has a lineup of multiple films this year. We kindly request no false rumors to be believed and will come out with an official response if needed."



Kangana Is A Fearless Lady

Recently when asked if she fears of losing work for speaking her mind, Kangana had said in the latest episode of Film Companion's TapeCast, "Not really. I've been told, ‘there are so many controversies around you. The brands don't like someone who is always fighting for a cause.' So probably that's the only thing which I have heard which has kind of made me think about it differently. I think this is how I see the world.



She Doesn't Believe In Pampering Egos

"I understand I'm a bit different but I think if you don't state the obvious then what do you say? At times I feel that I am on the verge of people's attacks and I want to protect myself. That also gets me too defensive. I'm a career woman. I want to be successful. I want to work. In fact I want to do everything that I can in my capacity to be a thorough professional and to be a very convenient person to work with. Why wouldn't I? For that I feel that I should work on my craft. I don't feel I should pamper egos and see what happens when I say something. No I can't function like that."



Meanwhile,

Kangana who is busy shooting her next film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, caught up with Maharani of Bikaner, Padma Kumari. Reportedly the Maharani is a huge fan of Kangana's film Queen and had made a special request to meet her on the sets of Manikarnika.

