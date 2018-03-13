 »   »   » Can You Guess What Is Nimrat Kaur's Birthday Wish?

Related Articles
Nimrat Kaur celebrates her 36th birthday today on March 13, 2018 and like every year, the actress makes a promise to herself to achieve something new and exciting. This year, Nimrat revealed that it's her dream to own an independent house in the city of Mumbai and is working very hard to achieve her dreams. Of course, owning a house in Mumbai is no easy task,and sometimes people spend their entire life dreaming about it.
However, we're sure that Nimrat Kaur will be able to achieve her dreams sooner or later as she's a hard working woman and doesn't settle for anything less. Apart from owning a house in Mumbai, Nimrat also revealed that she plans to start writing a journal this year and joked that she'll never release it to the public as she might end up writing some good, bad and weird stuffs too. Here's what birthday girl Nimrat Kaur had to say about her birthday goals of the year to HT!
Buying A House In Mumbai
"This year, I have made a couple of promises to myself. First is that I have to buy a house in Mumbai. That's a big personal project, something which will start very soon and I am hoping to live up to it within this year."
Learning A New Language!
"I do keep making these promises to myself. Like maybe learning a language or something else. Some, I am able to keep and some I am not," said Nimrat Kaur to HT.
Nimrat Wants To Start Writing Journals!
"The other one is that I want to maintain a journal and start writing in it. I mean I do write and I don't think it can ever be made public. So, that's why I'd like to keep a journal."
Nimrat Spends Her Birthday With Her Sister Rubine
"It's like a custom, which my sister and I take part in every year around my birthday. We just go to some place new and explore it for maybe a day or two."
Nimrat & Rubine's Adventure!
"This time, even as I speak with you, my sister has told my driver to take me somewhere and I have no clue where it's going to be."
Walking Down Memory Lane!
"My birthday was always during exams, so I could hardly celebrate. Or it used to be around Holi. I've had the worst birthdays till the time I was in school."
Birthday Fun Started Only After School
"After finishing school was when birthdays started being special for me," revealed Nimrat Kaur.
Talking About Her Upcoming Films!
"There have been offers. But honestly, I am in a very introspective space right now as an actor. I want to see where I am going in my career and what I want to do as an actor."
Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur!
Here's wishing the gorgeous lady Nimrat Kaur, a very happy birthday, and may she have many many more.