 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes A Pose With Daughter Aaradhya & Helen Mirren!

Related Articles
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Boss Lady In A Black Pantsuit For The Worth It Show
- CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet; Look Inspired By A Butterfly
- Amid Instagram Debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WOWS With Her First Look At Cannes [PICTURES]
- WAIT, WHAT! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Copy Aamir Khan's Unique Instagram Strategy?
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Debut GONE WRONG; Blasts Her Team As Fans Doubt Its Authenticity
- Salman Khan's Entry Made Aishwarya Rai Uncomfortable; Abhishek Came To Her Rescue At Sonam's Party
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Drops A Surprise For Fans, Will Finally Make Her Instagram Debut!
- PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir At Sonam's Reception
- Stars Spotted At Sonam Kapoor's RECEPTION: Aishwarya Rai, SRK, Ranbir, Katrina, Alia & Others [PICS]
- Sonam Kapoor Ends COLD WAR With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Will Ash FORGIVE Her & Attend The Wedding?
- Rekha Comes Between Jaya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Her PDA For Amitabh Bachchan IRRITATES His Family
This weekend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was all over the news for her stunning appearances on the Cannes red carpet. The gorgeous diva totally slayed the red carpet in the Michael Cinco butterfly gown on Saturday followed by a strapless embellished gown by Rami Kadi on Sunday.
ALSO READ: Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!
Accompanying Aishwarya was her daughter Aaradhya who made sure that she was by her mommy dearest's side during both the appearances. The stunning actress who recently made her debut on Instagram later shared a few pictures from Cannes. Have a look at them right away-
The Fantastic Trio
Aishwarya is seen posing here with daughter Aaradhya and Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren who looked absolutely stunning in a velvet dark blue gown. Helen is seen holding Aaradhya's hand as the trio posed for a super-cute 'Kodak' moment.
Too Cute To Handle
The beauty queen shared this picture where Aaradhya is seen sitting on the train of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gown. Aww, such an adorable snap!
Of Sunsets & Memories
The mother-daughter duo are seen enjoying some 'me' time on the beach as they pose for a picture against the backdrop of the beautiful sunset.
Feelings On The Beach Sand
Aishwarya captioned the picture as, "Thank youuu for Alllll your Love," as she thanked all her fans for showering her with so much of love and warmth.
Earlier, Aishwarya had said at Cannes Film Festival, "I have brought Aaradhya here with me every year. It's important, so that after the whole day of work, you get to snuggle at night. In the past three-and-a-half years, I haven't left her alone even for a single night."
Further in an interview with HT when Aishwarya was asked about how her daughter reacts to the media attention on her, she replied, "I haven't made a conversation out of it. She is a child and I can't casually say that she understands it. It can never be normal as there is nothing normal about it. Aaradhya has seen it [the attention] since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don't know.
It can't be normal to see human beings behave strangely. But also it's not like she woke up one day and experienced it. She has seen crowds outside our gates, media outside the airports and I would like to believe that she realises that it happens sporadically. I have been a very normal mother with her throughout. I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc., so that she understands what 'normal normal' is and what social excitement is."
ALSO READ: Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Charms In Frilly Pink, Kangana Ranaut Is Glam In Embroidered Catsuit!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.