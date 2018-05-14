 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes A Pose With Daughter Aaradhya & Helen Mirren!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Aaradhya Bachchan CUTE DANCE at Cannes 2018 goes viral | FilmiBeat

This weekend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was all over the news for her stunning appearances on the Cannes red carpet. The gorgeous diva totally slayed the red carpet in the Michael Cinco butterfly gown on Saturday followed by a strapless embellished gown by Rami Kadi on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!

Accompanying Aishwarya was her daughter Aaradhya who made sure that she was by her mommy dearest's side during both the appearances. The stunning actress who recently made her debut on Instagram later shared a few pictures from Cannes. Have a look at them right away-

The Fantastic Trio Aishwarya is seen posing here with daughter Aaradhya and Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren who looked absolutely stunning in a velvet dark blue gown. Helen is seen holding Aaradhya's hand as the trio posed for a super-cute 'Kodak' moment. Too Cute To Handle The beauty queen shared this picture where Aaradhya is seen sitting on the train of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gown. Aww, such an adorable snap! Of Sunsets & Memories The mother-daughter duo are seen enjoying some 'me' time on the beach as they pose for a picture against the backdrop of the beautiful sunset. Feelings On The Beach Sand Aishwarya captioned the picture as, "Thank youuu for Alllll your Love," as she thanked all her fans for showering her with so much of love and warmth.

Earlier, Aishwarya had said at Cannes Film Festival, "I have brought Aaradhya here with me every year. It's important, so that after the whole day of work, you get to snuggle at night. In the past three-and-a-half years, I haven't left her alone even for a single night."

Further in an interview with HT when Aishwarya was asked about how her daughter reacts to the media attention on her, she replied, "I haven't made a conversation out of it. She is a child and I can't casually say that she understands it. It can never be normal as there is nothing normal about it. Aaradhya has seen it [the attention] since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don't know.

It can't be normal to see human beings behave strangely. But also it's not like she woke up one day and experienced it. She has seen crowds outside our gates, media outside the airports and I would like to believe that she realises that it happens sporadically. I have been a very normal mother with her throughout. I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc., so that she understands what 'normal normal' is and what social excitement is."

ALSO READ: Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Charms In Frilly Pink, Kangana Ranaut Is Glam In Embroidered Catsuit!