 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!

A Treat For The Sore Eyes

The actress looks beautiful beyond words in a strapless ivory shiny gown with an embroidered train by Rami Kadi. Lovely, isn't it?

Love At First Sight

We absolutely love the way how Aishwarya chose an upto hairstyle and complemented it with highlighted eyes and minimal accessories. We are totally diggin' into her look!

Such A Cute Frame

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to pose with daughter Aaradhya and she has given us yet another picture perfect moment.

She's Slaying The Red Carpet

The beautiful Aishwarya is seen here for the paparazzi and just like us, they too can't seem to get enough of her elegant look!

Ufff, We Love That Look!

One dreamy look from Aishwarya and we bet you will have your heart popping out in glee!

One More Gorgeous Click To Make Your Day

The more we see these mesmerizing pictures of Aishwarya, the more we fall in love. Ab. Jr is such a lucky man!

Mother's Day Special

This click of Aishwarya kissing Aaradhya on her lips is giving us such warm feels. The little one is twinning in white with her mommy dearest.