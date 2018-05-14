 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!

Related Articles
Watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes have always been a delight! The gorgeous diva keeps surprising us with her stunning fashion choices that remain the talk of the town for months to come. It comes as no surprise that fans eagerly wait for Ash to grace the prestigious film festival every year.
After slaying the red carpet last night in the Michael Cinco butterfly gown, we had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet look for Day 2. And lo and behold here it arrives-
A Treat For The Sore Eyes
The actress looks beautiful beyond words in a strapless ivory shiny gown with an embroidered train by Rami Kadi. Lovely, isn't it?
Love At First Sight
We absolutely love the way how Aishwarya chose an upto hairstyle and complemented it with highlighted eyes and minimal accessories. We are totally diggin' into her look!
Such A Cute Frame
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to pose with daughter Aaradhya and she has given us yet another picture perfect moment.
She's Slaying The Red Carpet
The beautiful Aishwarya is seen here for the paparazzi and just like us, they too can't seem to get enough of her elegant look!
Ufff, We Love That Look!
One dreamy look from Aishwarya and we bet you will have your heart popping out in glee!
One More Gorgeous Click To Make Your Day
The more we see these mesmerizing pictures of Aishwarya, the more we fall in love. Ab. Jr is such a lucky man!
Mother's Day Special
This click of Aishwarya kissing Aaradhya on her lips is giving us such warm feels. The little one is twinning in white with her mommy dearest.
Meanwhile, did this look of Aishwarya make your heart flutter? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.
