 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Boss Lady In A Black Pantsuit For The Worth It Show

Beauty In Black!

Doesn't she look remarkably hot in this black pantsuit? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows that her fans look forward to her Cannes' outfits and she makes sure that her each and every look is worth the wait.

The Worth It Show

Here's one screenshot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in which she can be seen interacting with Hellen Mirren on ‘The Worth It' show.

Flawless

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ruling our hearts since decades and yet again the the boss lady steals the show with utmost panache. The actress also got a surprise cake from L'Oreal as the brand is celebrating Aish's 15 years with L'Oreal.

Drop Your Thoughts In The Comments Section Below!

It's time for the comments readers. Let us know how did you find this look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Is it a ‘yay' or a ‘nay'? Hit the comments section below.