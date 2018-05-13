 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Boss Lady In A Black Pantsuit For The Worth It Show

Related Articles
- CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet; Look Inspired By A Butterfly
- Amid Instagram Debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WOWS With Her First Look At Cannes [PICTURES]
- Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Charms In Frilly Pink, Kangana Ranaut Is Glam In Embroidered Catsuit!
- Cannes: Deepika Padukone Knows How To Get The Cape Game Bang On, See It For Yourself!
- Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi Opens Up About Dealing With Sexual Advances!
- CANNES 2018: Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut LOCK HORNS At The Red Carpet Looking All FIERY [PICS]
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Drops A Surprise For Fans, Will Finally Make Her Instagram Debut!
- Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Takes Us Back To The Vintage Era In A Stunning Black Sabyasachi Sari!
- Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Shocking Comment, Says She Doesn't Want To Look The Best!
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan HITS BACK At Sonam Kapoor, Says This About Her Purple Lips Fiasco!
- AIN'T AFRAID OF ANYONE! Sonam Kapoor Hates Being Compared To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes!
- Aishwarya Rai Gets Into A TOUGH SITUATION At Cannes, Courtesy Sonam Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's FIGHT!
A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet for Cannes 2018 and left the entire nation drooling over her breathtakingly gorgeous pictures. The actress donned a Michael Cinco's gown with 20-foot long train and her butterfly inspired look received a lot of praise on social media.
Post walking the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slipped into a black pantsuit, looking like a boss lady and boy; we just can't take our eyes off her! Is this lady even real? If you think that we are exaggerating, you gotta check out her pictures yourself.
Beauty In Black!
Doesn't she look remarkably hot in this black pantsuit? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows that her fans look forward to her Cannes' outfits and she makes sure that her each and every look is worth the wait.
The Worth It Show
Here's one screenshot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in which she can be seen interacting with Hellen Mirren on ‘The Worth It' show.
Flawless
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ruling our hearts since decades and yet again the the boss lady steals the show with utmost panache. The actress also got a surprise cake from L'Oreal as the brand is celebrating Aish's 15 years with L'Oreal.
Drop Your Thoughts In The Comments Section Below!
It's time for the comments readers. Let us know how did you find this look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Is it a ‘yay' or a ‘nay'? Hit the comments section below.
On a related note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, which also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.