 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Boss Lady In A Black Pantsuit For The Worth It Show

Posted By:
A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet for Cannes 2018 and left the entire nation drooling over her breathtakingly gorgeous pictures. The actress donned a Michael Cinco's gown with 20-foot long train and her butterfly inspired look received a lot of praise on social media.

Post walking the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slipped into a black pantsuit, looking like a boss lady and boy; we just can't take our eyes off her! Is this lady even real? If you think that we are exaggerating, you gotta check out her pictures yourself.

Beauty In Black!

Doesn't she look remarkably hot in this black pantsuit? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows that her fans look forward to her Cannes' outfits and she makes sure that her each and every look is worth the wait.

The Worth It Show

Here's one screenshot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in which she can be seen interacting with Hellen Mirren on ‘The Worth It' show.

Flawless

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ruling our hearts since decades and yet again the the boss lady steals the show with utmost panache. The actress also got a surprise cake from L'Oreal as the brand is celebrating Aish's 15 years with L'Oreal.

On a related note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, which also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

