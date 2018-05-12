 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Charms In Frilly Pink, Kangana Ranaut Is Glam In Embroidered Catsuit!

Related Articles
Yes folks, we are back with yet another round of spectacular looks from the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018. The ladies in question are Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, both of whom left us completely floored yesterday with their choice of looks.
While Deepika slayed in a sheer Zuhair Murad's gown, Kangana looked nothing less in a intricate gown by the same designer. For Day 2, both the actresses picked up different designers. Did they manage to charm us yet again? Find out here-
Fit For A Queen
Deepika looked stunning in a pink high low hem gown complete with dramatic layers and shoulders mimic angel wings from Arshi Studio's The Girl In The Painting Collection'.
Deepika- The Glam Queen
The actress accentuated her look with a neat hairdo, nude lips, statement earrings and pink pumps. Just picture perfect!
We Can't Get Enough Of Her
Deepika is representing cosmetics brand L'Oreal at Cannes Film Festival and tonight is her final appearance for 2018.
Kangana Gets Catty
The Queen opted for a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu emroidered catsuit for her Day 2 red carpet look and she's totally killing it.
Bold & Beautiful
We like it how Kangana oozes a sense of confidence throughout the frame. Known for experimenting with bold looks, this time too she passes with flying colors.
Behind-The-Scenes
Behind that perfect red carpet look, there goes hours and hours of preparation. Kangana gives us a glimpse here.
Beware, Deepika Can Kill You With Her Hotness!
Deepika has been upping her fashion ante with every appearance at the red carpet and we tell you she simply takes away our breath each time.
Ranveer Singh, Did You See This?
Deepika's fiery red Met Gala appearance had left her beau Ranveer Singh drooling over her all over. We wonder what he has to say this time! Any guesses?
Drop Everything Else & Check This Out
The 'Queen of Hearts' arrives at the red carpet and the paparazzi just can't get enough of her stunning looks.
Meet The Goofy Deepika
This candid click of Deepika sticking her tongue out is just enough to bring a smile on your smile. 'Aww'dorable!
Look Who Is Here!
That's Kangana striking a pose for the paparazzi at the red carpet. Time to go 'click-click'.
There You Go Girl!
We ain't wrong when we said she's owning the red carpet!
Meanwhile, whose red carpet look impressed you the most- Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
