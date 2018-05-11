 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi Opens Up About Dealing With Sexual Advances!

Huma Had To Deal With Sexual Advances From People Across Different Professions

"Well, as a woman, absolutely, I have had to deal with people making advances at me, but not just people from the business of film industry, but people across different professions and different strata."

It's Not Limited To Only Film Industry

She further added, "I think it has a lot to do with power, it is not only limited to the film business."

A Woman Is At The Receiving End When She Speaks Up Against It

"In India and elsewhere in the world, the moment a woman speaks out against harassment, people sort of start making all sorts of character judgments about her, about her morality, about what she was wearing and all such things and I think that is not fair."

The Need Of The Hour

"If a woman is saying something out loud, she is asking for help and you have no business to character assassinating her. You have to reach out to her and help her and protect her and I think we need to protect our women and we need to protect our children."

So True!

When asked about the spate of incidents involving rapes of minors in India, Huma said, "Only laws cannot help, the change has to be more profound and more voluntary and from within."

Coming Back To Cannes Is Special For Huma

Her first film Gangs Of Wasseypur was screened at Cannes six years ago. Talking about it, Huma says, "It was literally like a dream come true. I did not even for a moment think that a film about gangsters from India and that too set in that period and in the heartland, a place like Wasseypur, would find a resonance with the French or global audience. But I remember the screening over here and it was a very special occasion."

She further added, "We got a standing ovation and after we had people talking to us about how the film touched them or how they were able to connect with the film. And that for me was very heartening as it taught me that films which talk about your own culture, but with a global perspective will always find resonance across the world."