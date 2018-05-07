 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Shocking Comment, Says She Doesn't Want To Look The Best!

Cannes Ka Jalwa

Reportedly Kangana has an international team that has closely been working with renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to curate Indian as well as Western looks for her. The actress is expected to walk the red carpet on 10th May.

Here's Why She Is Picking Up A Sabyasachi Creation

The actress told TOI, "Sabya is the best we have and he is creating an Indian and a few other international looks for me. I want to look my best but not look the best there. I want the attire to enhance my look. Impact is not the intention."

Kangana On Her Cannes Visit

"I've been invited to accompany Smriti Irani (Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting) and Prasoon Joshi (Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification) at the India Pavilion at Cannes this year," Kangana spilled details about her Cannes debut.

The Reason Why She Is Attending Cannes

Kangana said, "One of my key purposes to be at Cannes is to attend a party meant for underlining the excellence in cinema and felicitating artistes from all over the globe. I've been chosen to represent India and our industry and the great work we're doing here. On the other hand, there are plans for a conversation between Prasoon, Smritiji and me, but we are yet to discuss that in detail."

Kangana Is On A Roll

"I'm just very happy about this opportunity. When I was younger, I just wanted to have a job and make a living. Today, I have come so far that I can occasionally represent my nation internationally. Besides this, there will be cover shoots with international magazines. I was recently in Los Angeles; my friends from there are planning to catch up with me at Cannes. The festival is a melting pot of cinema and probably, the best place to meet talent from other parts of the world."

Cannes Is More Than Just Red Carpet Appearances

While the focus of coverage tends to lean towards fashion and red carpet appearances at Cannes Kangana quips, " The essence has become expression oriented - the focus is indeed on what you wear and speak and how you conduct yourself at events and discussions. I will put my best foot forward for the festival. We have an international stylist on board and apart from international looks; I will also wear something Indian at the red carpet since I am representing my country. However, focusing only on fashion at Cannes reduces its scope dramatically. It's the same with artistes, when they are reduced to a glossy image and not seen as people with their own kind of potential. Cannes is a lot more than a mere red-carpet event."

Is She Nervous About Being Judged For Her Sartorial Choices By The Hawked-Eyed Fashion Critics?

To this, Kangana replied, "I definitely want to look my best, but I don't want to look the best."

Ahem-Ahem

"That is where true fashion and expression comes from. It has to emanate from a good place and with good intentions. I don't have to wear something that people term as the ‘outfit of the year', but it has to enhance my personality. Making an impact - good, bad, ugly, shocking - is not my intention. I just wish that whatever I wear has a subtle connect with everyone watching me," she further added.