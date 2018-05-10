 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Takes Us Back To The Vintage Era In A Stunning Black Sabysachi Sari!

Retro Vibes All Over

Kangana looks gorgeous in an ultra-glamorous rendition of the famous ‘‘Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation is a hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric.

We Are Totally In Love With Her Look

The actress chose to accessorized her look with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

Here's Why She Picked Up A Sabyasachi Creation

Speaking about it, the actress had earlier told a leading daily, " Sabya is the best we have and he is creating an Indian and a few other international looks for me. I want to look my best but not look the best there. I want the attire to enhance my look. Impact is not the intention."

Reportedly Kangana's international team worked closely with fashion designer Sabyasachi to curate Indian as well as Western looks for her.

The Reason Why She Is Attending The Film Festival

Kangana said, " One of my key purposes to be at Cannes is to attend a party meant for underlining the excellence in cinema and felicitating artistes from all over the globe. I've been chosen to represent India and our industry and the great work we're doing here. On the other hand, there are plans for a conversation between Prasoon, Smritiji and me, but we are yet to discuss that in detail."

Is She Worried About Fashion Critics?

"I definitely want to look my best, but I don't want to look the best. That is where true fashion and expression comes from. It has to emanate from a good place and with good intentions. I don't have to wear something that people term as the ‘outfit of the year', but it has to enhance my personality. Making an impact - good, bad, ugly, shocking - is not my intention. I just wish that whatever I wear has a subtle connect with everyone watching me."