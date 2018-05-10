 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Takes Us Back To The Vintage Era In A Stunning Black Sabysachi Sari!

Related Articles
- Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Shocking Comment, Says She Doesn't Want To Look The Best!
- An Upset Majid Majidi EXPOSES Kangana Ranaut's Lie; Also Reveals Why He Rejected Deepika Padukone
- Kangana Ranaut Finally Opens Up, Reveals The Real Reason Why She Is Not On Social Media!
- Sri Reddy - The Recent Sensation For Various Reasons!
- Kangana Ranaut On Playing Rani Laxmibai In Manikarnika: When I Dress Up, I Get So Many Compliments
- Not Mumbai Or Manali, Kangana Ranaut Wanted To Build A House In Europe; But Then What Went Wrong?
- Kangana Ranaut Takes A MAJOR DIG At Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Over Their OBSCENE Item Songs
- Move Over Big B's Jalsa & SRK's Mannat! The View Of Kangana Ranaut's Manali Abode Is BREATH-TAKING!
- Taking A DIG AT Deepika Padukone? Kangana Ranaut Says Many Actresses Are LYING About Their Salaries
- Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special! Here's 10 Adorable Childhood Pictures Of The 'Queen'
- CDR Case: Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Blasts DCP Of Thane
- Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Call Detail Records Case: Investigate Before Assuming
The Cannes Film Festival has officially kick-started and we have our Bollywood's very own 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut to lead the way. The actress is in the French Riviera for her very first appearance at the Cannes and we have the very first pictures here.
ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Adnan Sami Celebrates His Daughter Medina's First Birthday In The Cutest Way Possible!
After slipping into a head-to-toe black - a below-the-knee skirt and tank top from New York-based label Tibi, Neous flats and a Tod's handbag - for her travel, Kangana opted for a black glittery sari for India Pavillion at Cannes. Have a look at her ultra glamorous look here-
Retro Vibes All Over
Kangana looks gorgeous in an ultra-glamorous rendition of the famous ‘‘Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation is a hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric.
We Are Totally In Love With Her Look
The actress chose to accessorized her look with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.
Here's Why She Picked Up A Sabyasachi Creation
Speaking about it, the actress had earlier told a leading daily, " Sabya is the best we have and he is creating an Indian and a few other international looks for me. I want to look my best but not look the best there. I want the attire to enhance my look. Impact is not the intention."
Reportedly Kangana's international team worked closely with fashion designer Sabyasachi to curate Indian as well as Western looks for her.
The Reason Why She Is Attending The Film Festival
Kangana said, " One of my key purposes to be at Cannes is to attend a party meant for underlining the excellence in cinema and felicitating artistes from all over the globe. I've been chosen to represent India and our industry and the great work we're doing here. On the other hand, there are plans for a conversation between Prasoon, Smritiji and me, but we are yet to discuss that in detail."
Is She Worried About Fashion Critics?
"I definitely want to look my best, but I don't want to look the best. That is where true fashion and expression comes from. It has to emanate from a good place and with good intentions. I don't have to wear something that people term as the ‘outfit of the year', but it has to enhance my personality. Making an impact - good, bad, ugly, shocking - is not my intention. I just wish that whatever I wear has a subtle connect with everyone watching me."
Kangana is accompanying Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi. The actress is slated to walk the red carpet today.
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Party: Ranbir-Katrina, Salman-Aishwarya & Other B-Town Exes Under A Roof!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.