 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan Slays In Black & Her Red Carpet Debut Leaves Us All Drooling!

Can't get over Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut's stunning red carpet appearances? Did Sonam Kapoor leave you mesmerized when she strutted on the red carpet in a custom Ralph and Russo lehenga? Then wait till you see 'Raees' actress Mahira Khan who made a confident debut on the red carpet this year like our very own Kangana Ranaut.
In fact Mahira is the first Pakistani actress to debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Mahira Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Jane Fonda are representing the same cosmetic brand at the French Riviera and walked the red carpet together. We bring you some of her smouldering pictures from last night ovr which we are all hearts-
O Pretty Lady
Mahira looked magical in a black body-hugging pleated off-shoulder gown by Alberta Ferretti. She completed her look with minimal makeup, red lips and a statement diamond neckpiece.
She's Unstoppable
Just before the debut, Mahira had tweeted about a last-minute wardrobe malfunction where she wrote, "On my way you guys.. dress didn't turn up, but it's raining and I'm nervous but maybe it's a sign.. baarish aur mera purana rishta hai! #Cannes2018. But guess what, she eventually turned up this gorgeous for her red carpet debut.
The Jitters
Before her big day at the red carpet, Mahira had confessed to a leading daily, "I am excited but also very nervous. Everyone keeps telling me, this must be so exciting and I keep telling them that I feel like I am a player for a Pakistani team but I am playing alone. I have no idea what I'm going to be wearing and it is all just getting decided as of now. The only thing I'm very worried about is that the Cannes red carpet is one of the longest red carpets in the world and I hope I do not trip and fall." But there she was folks, looking every bit mesmerizing.
Too Pretty To Handle
Here comes another picture of Mahira where she is posing for the paparazzi and leaving us dazzled with her beauty.
A Heart-Felt Note
Just before walking the red carpet, Mahira had posted this picture on Instagram and wrote, "Ode to the people I have loved so much.. and have inspired me since I was a little girl. Starting from my Ama to Minaal and Rooha... down to all my girls back home in Pakistan 🇵🇰💋
Killer Looks
Well, Mahira had yet another surprise in store post the red carpet. The actress attended the after party where she picked up a glittery pink dress which had a huge ruffled sleeve. She completed her look with a messy bun, minimal makeup, coral lips and statement diamond earrings.
Meanwhile what did you folks think about Mahira's red carpet debut? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.
