 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Mallika Sherawat LOCKS Herself In A Cage, We Know The Reason Why!

Related Articles
- Cannes 2018: Mallika Sherawat To Take Free-A-Girl Mission To The Film Festival!
- WOW! Mallika Sherawat Parties Hard With Paris Hilton In Los Angeles! View Picture
- Mallika Sherawat FAILS To Pay The Rent, KICKED OUT Of Her Apartment In Paris!
- Mallika Sherawat Evicted From Her Luxurious Apartment In Paris For Unpaid Dues?
- Mallika Sherawat Meets Donald Trump's First Wife Ivana Trump! View Pictures
- Mallika Sherawat Declines To Give A Speech At The Oxford University?
- Mallika Sherawat Breaks Her Silence On Her Wedding Rumours With Cyrille Auxenfans!
- Breaking News: Mallika Sherawat Beaten Up By Intruders In Her Own Apartment!
- Mallika Sherawat & Kabir Bedi Support Hillary Clinton For President!
- Pictures Of Mallika Sherawat Holidaying In Paris & St Tropez!
- Must See Pictures! Mallika Sherawat Holidaying In Corsica
While Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan have been setting the red carpet at Cannes on fire with their breathtaking appearances, Mallika Sherawat too has been grabbing the eyeballs for her unusual antics.
ALSO READ: Karwaan Poster: Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood Debut With Irrfan Khan & Mithila Palkar Is Refreshing!
We had told you earlier that the actress who is the ambassador for international NGO 'Free A Girl India', that is fighting human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children, will be raising the awareness on the horrifying crime at Cannes this year. Here's how she did her bit-
All For A Social Cause
As part of Free a Girl's Lock-Me-Up Campaign, Mallika locked herself in a 12x8 feet small cage at Cannes to bring global attention on the issue.
Mallika Wants To End This Evil
The actress who has been for her strong association with ‘Free A Girl' NGO had represented them last year too at Cannes. Over the years, she has been known for her active involvement in philanthropic activities over the years and this time around she has pledged to make efforts to end this evil practice.
The Idea Behind Locking Herself In A Cage
Speaking about it, Mallika said, "It is my ninth year at Cannes and the festival is one of the most cogent platforms to raise the issue of child prostitution not just in India but across the world. Being locked in a cage, I wanted to drive home the imagery of how young girls who are being trafficked are trapped in a small 12x8 foot room. These innocent victims have to live and survive without any aid. There is a woman suffering abuse every minute with no hope of any change. So I thought of doing my bit and raising awareness about an issue which needs to become extinct at the earliest."
Another Great Move
Mallika is also the brand ambassador of the ‘School for Justice' and shares a firm viewpoint on women's rights. Having been involved with the UN and an NGO ‘Urja', Mallika had addressed the problems faced by women in India at the 65th United Nations DPI/NGO Conference in 2014.
With this campaign, she intends to support the School for Justice in India and initiate a change to bring about the extermination of the problem of forced child prostitution in India and internationally.
Meanwhile, what do you folks about Mallika's latest antics at Cannes? Share your thoughts below.
ALSO READ: Luv Ranjan Pulls Off A Casting Coup, Confirms His Next Film Stars Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.