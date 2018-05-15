 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Mallika Sherawat LOCKS Herself In A Cage, We Know The Reason Why!

All For A Social Cause

As part of Free a Girl's Lock-Me-Up Campaign, Mallika locked herself in a 12x8 feet small cage at Cannes to bring global attention on the issue.

Mallika Wants To End This Evil

The actress who has been for her strong association with ‘Free A Girl' NGO had represented them last year too at Cannes. Over the years, she has been known for her active involvement in philanthropic activities over the years and this time around she has pledged to make efforts to end this evil practice.

The Idea Behind Locking Herself In A Cage

Speaking about it, Mallika said, "It is my ninth year at Cannes and the festival is one of the most cogent platforms to raise the issue of child prostitution not just in India but across the world. Being locked in a cage, I wanted to drive home the imagery of how young girls who are being trafficked are trapped in a small 12x8 foot room. These innocent victims have to live and survive without any aid. There is a woman suffering abuse every minute with no hope of any change. So I thought of doing my bit and raising awareness about an issue which needs to become extinct at the earliest."

Another Great Move

Mallika is also the brand ambassador of the ‘School for Justice' and shares a firm viewpoint on women's rights. Having been involved with the UN and an NGO ‘Urja', Mallika had addressed the problems faced by women in India at the 65th United Nations DPI/NGO Conference in 2014.

With this campaign, she intends to support the School for Justice in India and initiate a change to bring about the extermination of the problem of forced child prostitution in India and internationally.