 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Looks Every Bit Of A Summer Bride In A Biege Corset Gown!

Sonam Turns Bride Again

The 'Veere Di Wedding' girl picked up a biege Vera Wang bridal gown and voluminous tulle skirt and a contrast yellow train. While the actress looked pretty in her outfit, we felt that she rather played it safe again.

Sunshine & More Sunshine

Sonam accessorized her look with her hair tied in a loose bun. She highlighted her eyes in yellow and wore red shiny lips. She completed her look with a pair of Chopard earrings.

Sonam Loves Attending The Cannes Festival

In one of her earlier interviews with HT, Sonam had said, "I am wearing some amazing clothes so I am quite excited about that. But the best thing is just the energy. I make sure to have fun because if you aren't having fun that shows in the way you look and the way you dress. I don't feel the pressure because I am walking for a cosmetic giant but I am sure it would have been different if it were for a film."

A Day In Sonam's Life At Cannes

The actress had shared with Vogue magazine, "My day in Cannes begins at 6 am. My schedule is always very tight, but I make it a point to exercise for an hour-I either work out at the hotel gym, or go for a walk or run outdoors. It's a great way to boost blood circulation and get that natural glow. I drink lots of water to hydrate and prep my skin with nourishing facials."

Red Carpet Diaries

Sonam is seen posing here for the paparazzi on the red carpet. L'Oreal, the cosmetics brand which is hosting her in Cannes, summed up her look woth words that read, "All stunning sunset hues in one look."

One More Click Just For You

We are crushing over Sonam's dreamy look and the actress is making head turns. Hello gorgeousness!

Laugh & The World Laughs With You

This adorable picture of Sonam laughing her heart out is just what you need to brighten up your drab day.

Oh-So-Stunning

This behind-the-scene shot of Sonam against the cool sea waters is beautiful beyond words.