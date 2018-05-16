 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Looks Every Bit Of A Summer Bride In A Biege Corset Gown!

Related Articles
We all know that Sonam Kapoor is quite a fashionista who never shies away from experimenting with her wardrobe. In fact in the past, the actress has even pulled off many unconventional looks with confidence and ease. And when it comes to Cannes red carpet appearances, the actress has given us some memorable moments to cherish.
Sonam who recently got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja picked up a custom Ralph & Russo lehenga for her red carpet look yesterday. Unlike Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, few felt that the actress failed to impress. Since then everyone had been eagerly waiting to find out what's in store on Day 2. Find out here-
Sonam Turns Bride Again
The 'Veere Di Wedding' girl picked up a biege Vera Wang bridal gown and voluminous tulle skirt and a contrast yellow train. While the actress looked pretty in her outfit, we felt that she rather played it safe again.
Sunshine & More Sunshine
Sonam accessorized her look with her hair tied in a loose bun. She highlighted her eyes in yellow and wore red shiny lips. She completed her look with a pair of Chopard earrings.
Sonam Loves Attending The Cannes Festival
In one of her earlier interviews with HT, Sonam had said, "I am wearing some amazing clothes so I am quite excited about that. But the best thing is just the energy. I make sure to have fun because if you aren't having fun that shows in the way you look and the way you dress. I don't feel the pressure because I am walking for a cosmetic giant but I am sure it would have been different if it were for a film."
A Day In Sonam's Life At Cannes
The actress had shared with Vogue magazine, "My day in Cannes begins at 6 am. My schedule is always very tight, but I make it a point to exercise for an hour-I either work out at the hotel gym, or go for a walk or run outdoors. It's a great way to boost blood circulation and get that natural glow. I drink lots of water to hydrate and prep my skin with nourishing facials."
Red Carpet Diaries
Sonam is seen posing here for the paparazzi on the red carpet. L'Oreal, the cosmetics brand which is hosting her in Cannes, summed up her look woth words that read, "All stunning sunset hues in one look."
One More Click Just For You
We are crushing over Sonam's dreamy look and the actress is making head turns. Hello gorgeousness!
Laugh & The World Laughs With You
This adorable picture of Sonam laughing her heart out is just what you need to brighten up your drab day.
Oh-So-Stunning
This behind-the-scene shot of Sonam against the cool sea waters is beautiful beyond words.
This is Sonam Kapoor's first Cannes appearance post her marriage with Anand Ahuja. Meanwhile what do you folks think about Sonam's day 2 look at Cannes? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.
