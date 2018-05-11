 »   »   » Cannes: Deepika Padukone Knows How To Get The Cape Game Bang On, See It For Yourself!

Deepika Padukone has been treating her fans with versatile styles ever since she touched down in the French Riveria. The actress has been upping her fashion ante with each appearance. Interestingly, she has been playing around cleverly with the 'cape' style.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi Opens Up About Dealing With Sexual Advances!

The actress who marked her debut at Cannes last year in a stunning emerald green one-shoulder cape gown has returned to the International Film Festival with her Superwoman cape.

From her uber cool airport spotting to her chilled out casual avatar or her rendezvous with floral prints and her stunning mesh white gown, Deepika has been grabbing eyeballs with every appearance. Here's a look at Bollywood's leading lady winning hearts with her stunning capes-

We Are All Hearts! Last night, Deepika looked drop dead gorgeous in a mesh white cape gown by Zuhair Murad. With side swept hair, nude makeup and delicate diamond jewellery, she looked ready to cast her spell at the French Riviera. Breezy Vibes Even before people could get over her stunning Red carpet look, Deepika ended the day by donning yet another easy breezy floral cape gown. Hot, Hot, Hot Last year, Deepika's second red carpet appearance at the Cannes saw her make a bold statement with a bottle green one-sided cape gown which had a thigh-high slit to add the oomph. Meanwhile, A while ago, Deepika shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "strike a pose!✌🏽 #Cannes2018

Deepika's outing at the Met Gala and Cannes received a thumbs up from netizens, a testimony of which was seen on social media as DEEPIKA AT MET, #DeepikaAtCannes witnessed a strong India trend and well as global trends on the social networking platform.

It only takes a glimpse of Deepika Padukone to get her trending, and her latest International outings is proving to be a treat for fans. Now we can't wait to watch what she has in store for us tonight at the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Triumphs As An Unsung Hero In This Riveting Espionage Thriller!