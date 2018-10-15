 »   »   »  Casting Director Vicky Sidana Accused Of Attempted Rape: 'He Forced Himself On Me'

The First Meeting

Kritika recalled, "I was sitting there - he walks up to me and the first question he threw at me was agar mai teri help karta hu, toh mujhe kya milega. I understood what he's trying to ask me. I said obviously if I become a known person in the industry - people will automatically get to know you cast me for this. He was like tu uski chinta mat kar - mera naam bahut hai already usko tu bhool ja - tu mujhe ye bata tu mere liye kya kar sakti hai."

Kritika Agreed To Stay At Vicky's House Because He Was Married

While on their way to his house, Vicky passed vulgar comments to her saying, "u bahut skinny hai, you don't have b****, how will you work in the industry." On reaching home, he forced her to drink insisting that in order to survive in this industry, it is important to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes. Kritika said, "He comes with a whiskey peg and asks me to drink it and the wife is also looking at me. I told him I don't drink. He said aise kaise acting mei aapko cigarette bhi peena padta hai, daaru bhi peena padta hai, acting mei toh ye sab karna padta hai. Ye toh peena padega, iske bina toh acting nahi hogi. I took a sip and I said aur nahi hoga and I am not used to the taste."

The wife kept looking at me and him and didn't say anything - that she's not comfortable let it be - nothing. And then while she was cooking, he was standing on the other side and making those gestures to me - kissing me, pointing towards his d*** - and I was like so scared that god forbid if something wrong happens, where will I go."

The next morning when she was at his office for the audition, after trying to touch her inappropriately a few times, Kritika claims that Vicky asked her to kiss him. "I was like I wish I could slap this guy and run to someone I know.. The thing I had in my mind was that what would the people, who work with him, think of me if they know he's like this," she said.

Kritika Alleged That On The Pretext Of A Meeting With Luv Ranjan's Assistant, He Tried To Rape Her

Kritika said, "I had a flight that day around 4-4:40.. So he takes me to this place. He parked his bike outside some society and he asked me to wait there. I saw he went inside the building and someone came out and they shook hands. And then this guy said that the meeting is happening upstairs, let's go. We go into the house, he shuts the door and I realise that there's no meeting and no one's there. Suddenly this guy pushes me on the bed, pulls down my pants and tries to force himself on me. I kept saying let me go, let me go. He did not stop."

"I was continuously telling him that I did not come here for this - I am not willing to sleep with people for work and you called me, I came here with a trust. Something hit his mind and he backed out at the last moment and said that auto leke chali ja flight hai tera toh. I took the auto and went to the airport."

'Stop Protecting Him'

Ever since the #MeToo campaign has hit Bollywood, Kritika recalled, "Every time someone takes his name or talks about him now, I tell them he did something bad to me and I will wait for the day to come when I can say this to people that this is the kind of person he is. Stop protecting him, stop telling me at least that he's a nice guy because he's not."