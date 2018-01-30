 »   »   » CATFIGHT BEGINS? Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Want To Work With Jacqueline Fernandez After Judwaa 2

Taapsee Isn't Keen To Work With Jacqueline Any More

Taapsee recently appeared on the TV reality show ' Entertainment Ki Raat'. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, a source revealed that when Taapsee was asked the name of an actor with whom she wouldn't want to work with, after a thoughtful pause, she surprised everyone by saying 'Jacqueline'.











But Wait, There's A Twist!

She quickly clarified that since they have already worked together, she could give her a miss the next time. She was all praises for Jackie's perfectly toned body, and admitted to being a bit envious of her.



What Cold War, Dear?

When Taapsee and Jacqueline were filming for Judwaa 2 in London, there were rumours of a cold war that the two ladies laughed off by posting fun videos and pictures on social media.



Aww...That's So Sweet!

During an earlier interview, while speaking about Jacqueline, Taapsee had said, ''I admire Jackie's energy, she has a positive vibe, and I learnt how to smile through everything from her.''



Are You Listening?

On the other hand, talking about Taapsee, Jacqueline had revealed, "She'd finished shooting when I arrived. We actually met during "Tan Tana Tan" and we had a blast because she's full of life like Varun and me. She taught me Punjabi and I found a drinking partner who, like me, orders water with lime.''



Taapsee On Why She Did Judwaa 2 After A Film Like Pink

"This industry is quick to stereotype. People had started talking about how I was primarily being part of women-centric movies. I didn't want to be labelled as part of a mahila morcha. I would want to have the option of singing and dancing as well," the actress was quoted as saying to Mid-Day.



It's All About The Fans

"With Judwaa 2, I captured the kind of market that I could have never penetrated into on another occasion. There is an entire audience that doesn't understand the theme of Pink. That is the base that I have to capture.



The actress reasoned, "By being part of films like Judwaa 2, I can ensure that I garner more fans, who'd then want to watch me in other powerful films. I need to be bankable for those movies to reach the right audience too," Taapsee was quoted as saying to the daily.





