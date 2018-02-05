 »   »   » CATFIGHT With Her Co-Stars On Veere Di Wedding Sets? Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'That's Just A Myth'

Here's What Bebo Had To Say About The Alleged Catfights On The Sets

"That is just a myth. We all are friends. Rhea (Kapoor) is a very good friend of mine. The whole idea of the film was to show the story of four friends. It was so much fun and inspiring and even the film was shot with a lot of fun."



Kareena Is Hopeful That People Will Enjoy The Film

She was further quoted as saying, " It comes on June 1 and it is a summer watch. It is an exciting story about four friends. Also, there are two female producers onboard and that is also exciting. It's a different time in the industry as people are watching more women-centric films. This is a lot more fun and nothing serious. Hopefully, people will enjoy it."



Sonam Too Had Slammed Catfight Rumours

A few months back, the actress had taken to Twitter to clear the air and slammed a leading website for the rumours. She had written, " Dear websites, you can put out as many 'blind items' (a.k.a gossip you were too lazy to fact check) as you like pitting women against each other, it may get you clicks but it won't be the truth."











Here's What Sonam Had Said About Working With Kareena

"We will continue be actual friends and try and make a kick ass movie and prove that women can work with each other, get along and have a blast." Now, that's like a boss lady!



Kareena Says Her Journey In Bollywood Has Been Enriching

She was quoted as saying, " It's been honorable and I would say enriching. It has been 18 years and still counting. I hope to work for another two decades."



Veere Di Wedding Is Not A 'Quintessential' Bollywood Romance

A TOI report quoted her as saying, "It's a different kind of movie. It's a story of four friends. It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I've done so much of. So I thought this should be different." "It's a small film, made by women. The producers are women-Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it."



Bebo Credits Her Confidence To Her 18 Year Old Career

"I think I have always carved a place for myself. Times change, generations change, people come and go. But I think it's maybe because of my confidence. It's in the way one carries themselves. That's very important," the actress signed off.









