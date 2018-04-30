 »   »   » VERY Disturbing Scenes! CBFC Orders 2 Cuts From Rajkummar Rao's Omerta

Hansal Mehta Further Commented,

"There are some standard emotions that a film leaves you with like happiness, sadness, this (film) would leave you angry. We live in a world where a villain like this exists and yet we are silent about it."



There Is Silence When It Comes To Terrorism, Says Hansal Mehta

"There is deadly silence about the truth surrounding state sponsored terrorism. It exists yet we do not talk about it. Governments don't talk about it because the business of war keeps the government solvent."



Govt & Politicians Make Money Through War & Oil

"Today everyone is busy in their own lives and do not care about things happening in the world until something affects them directly. I am hoping the film will tell people to think we need to react. It is in government's interest to maintain status quo they are in the business of war, fighting because governments and politicians make their money from oil and defence," said Hansal Mehta.



The Cuts Are Unfair, Says Hansal Mehta

"The revising committee suggested two cuts and I could have taken to tribunal but it is unfair to producers who have invested money in the film as the tribunal would take time. There were two cuts and we did it."



Grand Release

Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the theatres on May 4, 2018. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Nahid Khan.

