 »   »   » CDR Case: Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Blasts DCP Of Thane

The Deputy Commissioner Of Police Thane, Abhishek Trimukhe has been at the receiving end for spilling the beans about the Call Data Records case even before the investigation is complete. The people who are accused in the case lashed out against him for speaking to the media. Kangana Ranaut was the first to question the DCP as to how did he reveal her name as the investigation was still ongoing and asked him to focus on that first.
Now, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli has lashed out against the DCP on Twitter by saying, "When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe. Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions."
Point To Be Noted
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli directly tagged DCP, Abhishek Trimukhe on Twitter for revealing details even before the investigation is completed and all the heat is on him.
Call Data Records Racket
Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has been accused of illegally obtaining call data records of his clients' defendants so that he can win cases for them.
Not Confirmed Yet
The investigation is still not complete and we'll have to wait and watch if Kangana Ranaut really gave out Hrithik Roshan's number to Rizwan Siddiqui or not.
Rizwan Siddiqui Speaks Out
"I have no information about what was happening with me from last five days. I have faith in the judiciary."
Court Directed Thane Police To Release Rizwan
The Bombay High Court yesterday directed the Thane police to release lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui after being in police custody for a nearly a week.
Rizwan Siddiqui Praises The Court's Order
"The High Court order speaks for itself. You can identify from High Court order if proper procedure was followed in my arrest. I won't speak anything about CDR, won't disclose client details."
Complicated Subject
At first, Hrithik Roshan accussed Kangana Ranaut of stalking him and looking at the new developments, even her lawyer was stalking him. Pretty strange!
Let's Be Patient
Let's be patient and not make assumptions about the CDR case as the final report from the police is yet to come as investigations are still underway. Are Kangana and her lawyer guilty or not, we'll know soon.
When we respond to a notice,we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe . Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions. https://t.co/5YdYEZJ1b2— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 21, 2018