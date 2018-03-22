 »   »   » CDR Case: Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Blasts DCP Of Thane

Point To Be Noted

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli directly tagged DCP, Abhishek Trimukhe on Twitter for revealing details even before the investigation is completed and all the heat is on him.

Call Data Records Racket

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has been accused of illegally obtaining call data records of his clients' defendants so that he can win cases for them.

Not Confirmed Yet

The investigation is still not complete and we'll have to wait and watch if Kangana Ranaut really gave out Hrithik Roshan's number to Rizwan Siddiqui or not.

Rizwan Siddiqui Speaks Out

"I have no information about what was happening with me from last five days. I have faith in the judiciary."

Court Directed Thane Police To Release Rizwan

The Bombay High Court yesterday directed the Thane police to release lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui after being in police custody for a nearly a week.

Rizwan Siddiqui Praises The Court's Order

"The High Court order speaks for itself. You can identify from High Court order if proper procedure was followed in my arrest. I won't speak anything about CDR, won't disclose client details."

Complicated Subject

At first, Hrithik Roshan accussed Kangana Ranaut of stalking him and looking at the new developments, even her lawyer was stalking him. Pretty strange!

Let's Be Patient

Let's be patient and not make assumptions about the CDR case as the final report from the police is yet to come as investigations are still underway. Are Kangana and her lawyer guilty or not, we'll know soon.