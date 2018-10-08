 »   »   »  LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Engagement Bash: Celebrities Arrive At The Party!

Mommy Madhu Chopra

Mommy Madhu Chopra gives out a flying kiss to the paparazzi. She is the most happiest mommy in the country as of now, as her daughter Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas.

Alia Bhatt

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is all smiles to the cameras as she arrived at the venue.

Aayush Sharma

The Loveratri debutante Aayush Sharma poses to the cameras before entering the venue to celebrate Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash.

Anusha Dandekar

The gorgeous Anusha Dandekar looks nothing less than million dollars in her bright red dress.

Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan and Priyanka Chopra are good friends and she made sure she's present during her engagement bash.

Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj enters the venue with a huge smile on his face. Vishal and Priyanka have worked together in movies like 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.

Sidharth Roy Kapur

Sidharth Roy Kapur attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding bash. He'll be producing PeeCee's upcoming movie with Farhan Akhtar - The Sky Is Pink.

Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Parineeti Chopra was there right from the beginning.

The Ambanis

The Ambanis arrive at Priyanka and Nick's engagement bash in a grand style!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at the engagement bash. Priyanka Chopra and SLB have worked together in the movie Bajirao Mastani, which was a superhit at the box office.