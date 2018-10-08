 »   »   »  LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Engagement Bash: Celebrities Arrive At The Party!

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement bash has begun and celebrities are making a beeline to the party. PeeCee's mommy Madhu Chopra looked extremely happy and gave out flying kisses to the paparazzi. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Anusha Dandekar, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Ambanis, Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur and several others are present to shower their blessings on the couple.
View the pictures below...
Mommy Madhu Chopra
Mommy Madhu Chopra gives out a flying kiss to the paparazzi. She is the most happiest mommy in the country as of now, as her daughter Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas.
Alia Bhatt
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is all smiles to the cameras as she arrived at the venue.
Aayush Sharma
The Loveratri debutante Aayush Sharma poses to the cameras before entering the venue to celebrate Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash.
Anusha Dandekar
The gorgeous Anusha Dandekar looks nothing less than million dollars in her bright red dress.
Arpita Khan
Arpita Khan and Priyanka Chopra are good friends and she made sure she's present during her engagement bash.
Vishal Bhardwaj
Vishal Bhardwaj enters the venue with a huge smile on his face. Vishal and Priyanka have worked together in movies like 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.
Sidharth Roy Kapur
Sidharth Roy Kapur attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding bash. He'll be producing PeeCee's upcoming movie with Farhan Akhtar - The Sky Is Pink.
Parineeti Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's cousin Parineeti Chopra was there right from the beginning.
The Ambanis
The Ambanis arrive at Priyanka and Nick's engagement bash in a grand style!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at the engagement bash. Priyanka Chopra and SLB have worked together in the movie Bajirao Mastani, which was a superhit at the box office.
Also Read In Kannada: ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು: 'ತಾರೆ'ಗಳ ತೋಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ-ನಿಕ್ ಎಂಗೇಜ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ