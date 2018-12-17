 »   »   »  Spotted! Shahid Kapoor Goes For Bike Ride, Parineeti Chopra Smiles And Waves For Cameras

Shahid Takes A BMW Bike For A Spin!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted today, cheerfully interacting with the paparazzi and taking a BMW bike for a spin. Looking cool in a light grey hoodie, black pants, teaming it up with a pair of black sneakers, Shahid was seen out and about with his friends. Was Shahid at a shoot? On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will share the screen with Kiara Advani in ‘Kabir Singh', a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh will hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

Coming Or Going, Parineeti?

Actress Parineeti Chopra was clicked at a private airport in Mumbai. She has kept her look urban - casual, wearing an oversized denim jacket with graffiti-esque graphics printed all over it. She has teamed up the jacket with a white tee and black pants. As Parineeti smiles and waves to the cameras, we can see a Mehendi print on her palm. It is not an elaborate design; it looks like something she got done just for fun. Parineeti is filming for two films right now, Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. She will star alongside Akshay Kumar in Kesari.

Kajol Looks So Pretty In Indian Casual Wear!

Kajol was spotted by our paps in simple and extremely comfortable looking kurti and patiala pants. Tying her hair up in a top knot, Kajol looked very pretty today as she smiled while talking on the phone. Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Helicopter Eela. The film industry grapevine has it that she and Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's most loved jodis may work together in Hindi Medium 2, a sequel to Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium.

Raveena Tandon In Chic Winterwear

Raveena Tandon was snapped today in a chic winter ensemble as she returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh. Raveena was looking glamorous in a black turtleneck, black pants and shoes. Giving her all black ensemble a pop, she wore a glam red overcoat. Hair tossed in a bun, sunglasses - check, Raveena was making heads spin as she traveled in her glam avatar. Raveena was last seen in Shab in 2017, wherein she portrays the role of Sonal, a fashion patron.

Bringing In The Much Needed Sunshine

Actress Shilpa Shetty was also one of the celebs spotted at the airport today. She was wearing a striped top, black pants and white loafers. She completed her look with a yellow jacket and yellow tinted sunglasses. Smiling a radiant smile as she was being clicked, Shilpa sure looked liked the much needed sunshine in this chilly weather.