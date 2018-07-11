 »   »   »  'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Introduces His Niece To The World, Says It's Love At First Sight!

Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai became proud parents to a baby girl on 31st May. Since then everyone had been eagerly waiting for the 'October' actor to share a glimpse of the newborn and share his emotions. Known to keep his personal life discreet, Varun finally bowed down to the wishes of his fans and introduced his niece to the world by posting her picture on Instagram.

In the said picture, the tiny tot is cradled in her mother's arms and surrounded by her family, who are seen wearing No 1-themed t-shirts. While grandpa David Dhawan is seen wearing 'Dadu No 1' t-shirt, Varun's tee reads 'Chachu No 1'. The actor captioned the picture as, "Love at first sight'. Aww, that's so cute of him!



Well in case, you folks are wondering what's her name, you will have to wait a little longer for Varun hasn't spilled the beans yet. Earlier, he had told his fans in a Twitter interactive session that he would soon introduce his niece and kept his word. Looks like, he might even reveal her name soon.



On the work front, Varun has his platter full with Sui Dhaaga- Made In India, Kalank and a dance film with Katrina Kaif.



Speaking about Sui Dhaaga, the young lad had earlier told IANS that his character in the film is inspired by comic character Suppandi from Tinkle. He was quoted as saying, "I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi."



On the other hand, he had tweeted about Kalank, ""#KALANK is a film Karan wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan's dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support."



fdsfdsfs