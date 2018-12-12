English
 Cheat India Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Will Make You A Graduate, Engineer, MBA Pass Out If You PAY Him!

Cheat India Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Will Make You A Graduate, Engineer, MBA Pass Out If You PAY Him!

By
    The trailer of Cheat India is out and shows the corruption that goes behind the examinations in India. From engineering to commerce degrees and MBA, all a student has to do is not study, but just pay money and pass out with flying colours and nobody would get an iota of doubt about the marks scored. Emraan Hashmi is the centre of all the corruption as he has the ability to pass a failed student with distinction with the power of notes.

    Watch the trailer of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India below!

    It's such an amazing trailer, right? The concept is something new in Bollywood and shows the reality that is plaguing the country right from the beginning. The days of copying through chits in the examination halls are over and the operations actually happen in the backend as evaluators receive money to pass a candidate and it happens more quickly and in an organised way than you can even think of.

    Nonetheless, the movie seems to be a refreshing way to start the new year as the audiences crave for concepts which have never been tried before and Cheat India gives it to them on a silver platter. Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018. The movie is directed by Soumik Sen and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar.

