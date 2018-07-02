 »   »   »  Cheers Ranbir Kapoor! Your Father Rishi Kapoor Is All Praises For You For This Reason

Rishi Kapoor Is Proud Of His Son Ranbir

The actor took to his Twitter handle and posted, "I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo!"



Ranbir Will Be Super Happy!

Ranbir Kapoor has shared in many interviews that his father does not praise him generously and always says ‘Kasar rahi' to motivate him to work harder. But this time it looks like Rishi is mighty impressed!



When Ranbir Left Rishi Kapoor Teary-Eyed!

Earlier Rajkumar Hirani had shared Rishi Kapoor's emotional reaction after watching the trailer of Sanju. The actor was later quoted as saying, "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."



Ranbir's Reaction

Later on Ranbir was told after it, he had said, " Besides being my father, he is also an actor I admire. My dad would never say it on my face that I have done good work. That is why when Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) sent me the video, I got extremely emotional."



He Is Inspired By Rishi Kapoor

Earlier in one of his interviews last year, Ranbir had said, "Sometimes I wish I could just pick up the phone and ask him, ‘Dad, how are you doing?' But we do not have that. We do not have a phone relationship. I love my father dearly and have immense respect for him. I'm inspired by him and never want to let him down. I know he has only my best interests at heart. He also takes care of the financial side of my work. So we are more connected now."

