 »   »   »  Cheers Ranbir Kapoor! Your Father Rishi Kapoor Is All Praises For You For This Reason

One of this year's much-awaited film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is on its way smashing box office records this year. Well it's just not only the audience who is going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's transformation and acting prowess, the Kapoor lad has made it even parents super happy. Sanju gives a peek into Sanjay Dutt's life through his drug addiction phase and his complex equation with his father Sunil Dutt.
Rishi Kapoor who isn't generally quite vocal about his son Ranbir's performances in films, this time couldn't hold himself from showering praises on his earnest performance. Here's what he had to say-
Rishi Kapoor Is Proud Of His Son Ranbir
The actor took to his Twitter handle and posted, "I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo!"
Ranbir Will Be Super Happy!
Ranbir Kapoor has shared in many interviews that his father does not praise him generously and always says ‘Kasar rahi' to motivate him to work harder. But this time it looks like Rishi is mighty impressed!
When Ranbir Left Rishi Kapoor Teary-Eyed!
Earlier Rajkumar Hirani had shared Rishi Kapoor's emotional reaction after watching the trailer of Sanju. The actor was later quoted as saying, "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."
Ranbir's Reaction
Later on Ranbir was told after it, he had said, " Besides being my father, he is also an actor I admire. My dad would never say it on my face that I have done good work. That is why when Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) sent me the video, I got extremely emotional."
He Is Inspired By Rishi Kapoor
Earlier in one of his interviews last year, Ranbir had said, "Sometimes I wish I could just pick up the phone and ask him, ‘Dad, how are you doing?' But we do not have that. We do not have a phone relationship. I love my father dearly and have immense respect for him. I'm inspired by him and never want to let him down. I know he has only my best interests at heart. He also takes care of the financial side of my work. So we are more connected now."
