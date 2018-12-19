 »   »   »  Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Film On Acid Attack Survivor Gets A Title; Vikrant Massey Joins Cast

Deepika Padukone joins Vikrant Massey in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak | FilmiBeat

After the massive success of her last film Padmaavat, all eyes are towards Deepika Padukone's next project. The actress will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will also be co-producing this flick.

With the film going on floors soon, the makers have finally zeroed in the title for the film as 'Chhapaak'. Speaking about the title, director Meghna Gulzar told Mumbai Mirror that they were they were toying with two - Gandhak, the Hindi word for sulphuric acid and Chhapaak, the sound of a splash.

Revealing why they chose Chhapaak, Gulzar said, The latter spoke to me strongly and resonated with everyone I bounced it off as it conveys that the film is about acid violence almost immediately and quite effortlessly."

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey is the latest addition to that cast.

Meghna Gulzar On Casting Vikrant Massey In The Film "Vikrant is somebody I've wanted to work with since Raazi, after seeing him in A Death in the Gunj. In the film, he plays a North Indian boy who used to be a professional before he decided to become an actor, then, started a campaign against acid violence which is how he came to meet Laxmi in real life. I speak for both Deepika and myself when I say that we are both really excited to have Vikrant play this part." Deepika Immediately Come On Board Post Narration ""It was that organic because it's such a moving story. And the decision to co-produce the film with her also happened organically because I wanted to remain close to it through the entire process," Meghna revealed. Vikrant Feels Honored To Be Part Of Chhapaak The actor tweeted, "Honoured to be part of #Chhapaak! Thank you @meghnagulzar Ma'am for giving me this opportunity & believing in me. Looking forward to working with the supremely talented @DeepikaPadukone." Deepika too welcomed him on board and wrote back, "Welcome to the team @masseysahib !!!Thrilled to have you on board!!!" Chhapaak Will Roll In March Meghna revealed that Chhapaak will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi and that prosthetics tests were underway. The film will go on floors in March.

