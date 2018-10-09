 »   »   »  Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput- Shraddha Kapoor Team Up For A Timeless Classic Of Timepass!

After the critically-acclaimed 'Dangal', Nitesh Tiwari is back with his next outing titled Chhichhore. A few weeks back, the filmmaker had tweeted, "Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film #Chhichhore starts. Thank you #SajidNadiadwala and @foxstarhindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey. @NGEMovies." Since then, there were various speculations doing the rounds about the film's cast. Well, not anymore!

Nitesh has finally unveiled the first look poster of Chhichhore and guess what, it brings together Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time on the big screen. Check out the poster here-



Shraddha too shared this poster on her Twitter page and wrote, "A crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of.. TIMEPASS 😜 Proud to be in @niteshtiwari22's next after Dangal - #Chhichhore; alongside @itsSSR. Presented by @foxstarhindi, a @NGEMovies production 😊 Releasing on 30th August 2019. #SajidNadiadwala."



Going by the first poster, it looks like the film will tell the story of two generations. The tagline-Kutte ki dum, tedhi ki tedhi' is adding more to our curiosity levels. We hear that the film is set against the backdrop of an engineering college.



The quirky entertainer who promises to be a riveting story on today's generation also stars Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Reportedly, Prateik Babbar plays the main antagonist in the film. Chhichhore is slated to hit the big screens on 30th August, 2019.

