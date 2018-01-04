 »   »   » We Aren’t Even Surprised! Chinese IMDB Annual Survey Ranks Aamir Khan As No. 1 Foreign Actor

In a recent survey conducted by IMDB China, Aamir Khan is ranked as no. 1 foreign actor. Aamir Khan is not only a Pan India star but has gone ahead to become a global phenomenon.

The actor has a huge fan base across the globe and especially in China. In case, you've come late Aamir Khan's blockbuster hit film 'Dangal' has been also ranked number one in an annual survey conducted by Chinese IMDB.



Dangal has a received a strong positive word of mouth in China and is one of the most watched films in China.



Owing to the actor's popularity, Aamir Khan's previous films - 3 Idiots, PK and Dhoom: 3, were also very successful at the Chinese box office.



The Chinese market has not opened for any other actor the way it has for Aamir. For them, Indian movies mean Aamir Khan.



Post seeing Dangal's phenomenal reactions in China, a surprised and humbled Aamir Khan had said earlier, "I always believe that language is not a barrier when it comes to creative endeavours and its success in China has proved that."