 »   »   »  Chitrangada Singh: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was A Mute Spectator When I Was Harassed On The Sets #MeToo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Didn't Take A Stand

"He (director Kushan Nandy) didn't ask me if I was okay. He just asked, ‘Are you doing the scene?'. I said no. He left. Nawaz could've taken a stand against my harassment. He didn't. When empowered men in the film industry do not take a stand, the harassers feel encouraged," she said to Masala.com.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui Just Sat There Doing Nothing While I Was Harassed!

"I pleaded that this was not in my comfort zone. I said I was wearing only a petticoat underneath the saree. The director told me not to fuss and just do what was required. I was intimidated bullied and threatened into doing it. Some crew members were mortified. But Nawaz just sat there waiting for the storm to blow over," recalls Chitrangada Singh.



I Want To Forget The Incident, But I Can't!

"I'd like nothing better than to forget about it. But the incident refuses to go away. I had spoken about it when it happened two years ago. But I was declared ‘troublesome' and ‘moody' and made to pack my bags. They found a replacement for me overnight (Bidita Bag) who went around saying how lucky she was to get such a role."



Women In The Industry Must Come Together As One, Says Chitrangada

"How can men take our voices of dissent seriously when another actress walks right into a role after one actress says she's been harassed ? It is true that women are the worst enemies of their own kind. Even when I was being harassed on the sets of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz the film's lady producer was there, making things worse for me."

