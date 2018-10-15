India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Chitrangada Singh: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was A Mute Spectator When I Was Harassed On The Sets #MeToo

Chitrangada Singh: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was A Mute Spectator When I Was Harassed On The Sets #MeToo

By
    Chitrangada Singh walked out of the movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz in 2016 as sthe director, Kushan Nandy asked to strip her saree and rub her body against Nawazuddin Siddiqui wearing just a petticoat and she refused to do such a scene and pleaded to the director that this was not in her comfort zone. The director, instead of listening to her cries, demanded that the scene has to be shot under all circumstance and she ran to her vanity van and broke down in tears. She now reveals that Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't take a stand against the director and was like a mute spectator on the sets while she was being harassed.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui Didn't Take A Stand

    "He (director Kushan Nandy) didn't ask me if I was okay. He just asked, ‘Are you doing the scene?'. I said no. He left. Nawaz could've taken a stand against my harassment. He didn't. When empowered men in the film industry do not take a stand, the harassers feel encouraged," she said to Masala.com.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui Just Sat There Doing Nothing While I Was Harassed!

    "I pleaded that this was not in my comfort zone. I said I was wearing only a petticoat underneath the saree. The director told me not to fuss and just do what was required. I was intimidated bullied and threatened into doing it. Some crew members were mortified. But Nawaz just sat there waiting for the storm to blow over," recalls Chitrangada Singh.

    I Want To Forget The Incident, But I Can't!

    "I'd like nothing better than to forget about it. But the incident refuses to go away. I had spoken about it when it happened two years ago. But I was declared ‘troublesome' and ‘moody' and made to pack my bags. They found a replacement for me overnight (Bidita Bag) who went around saying how lucky she was to get such a role."

    Women In The Industry Must Come Together As One, Says Chitrangada

    "How can men take our voices of dissent seriously when another actress walks right into a role after one actress says she's been harassed ? It is true that women are the worst enemies of their own kind. Even when I was being harassed on the sets of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz the film's lady producer was there, making things worse for me."


    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 15:54 [IST]
