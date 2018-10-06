English
Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Chitrangda Singh Supports Her Claims Against Nana Patekar

By
    Chitrangda Singh won accolades when she threw her hat and walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz as the director Kushan Nandy insisted her to do a lenghty intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddique wearing just a petticoat and despite she showing her discomfort towards shooting it, the director kept on insisting that she has to do the scene no matter what. Irked by his attitude she walkd out of the film and was replaced by Bidita Bag. This showed how adament a few film-makers are towards actresses and now Chitrangda Singh has come out in support of Tanushree Dutta and called her a brave woman for standing up for what is right.

    I Support Tanushree Dutta, Says Chitrangda Singh

    "I totally support Tanushree and kudos to her for standing up, taking names and saying exactly what happened with her. It takes a lot of guts to do what she's doing and to be able to come forward after all these years," said Chitrangda Singh to Mumbai Mirror.

    Tanushree Is Telling The Truth!

    "I'm pretty sure she knew what will happen when she speaks up - the trolling, the comments, the opposition. It's such a brave step and I totally support her. Whatever her reason is to come out now and not come out then, doesn't make a difference, what matters is that she's telling her truth."

    We Must Listen To Tanushree, Not Question Her Motives!

    "And if she is, it should be heard, it doesn't matter when you tell it. There are so many rape or molestation victims who might not have been in a state of mind to talk about an incident when it happened and choose to speak up later. It doesn't matter when you say it, but if it's the truth, it has to be heard."

    Bollywood Unites For Tanushree Dutta

    It's good to see several Bollywood stars such as Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, Chitrangda Singh and others come out and show their support to Tanushree Dutta, while all she is asking for is justice to be served.

