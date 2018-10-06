 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Chitrangda Singh Supports Her Claims Against Nana Patekar

I Support Tanushree Dutta, Says Chitrangda Singh

"I totally support Tanushree and kudos to her for standing up, taking names and saying exactly what happened with her. It takes a lot of guts to do what she's doing and to be able to come forward after all these years," said Chitrangda Singh to Mumbai Mirror.

Tanushree Is Telling The Truth!

"I'm pretty sure she knew what will happen when she speaks up - the trolling, the comments, the opposition. It's such a brave step and I totally support her. Whatever her reason is to come out now and not come out then, doesn't make a difference, what matters is that she's telling her truth."

We Must Listen To Tanushree, Not Question Her Motives!

"And if she is, it should be heard, it doesn't matter when you tell it. There are so many rape or molestation victims who might not have been in a state of mind to talk about an incident when it happened and choose to speak up later. It doesn't matter when you say it, but if it's the truth, it has to be heard."

Bollywood Unites For Tanushree Dutta

It's good to see several Bollywood stars such as Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, Chitrangda Singh and others come out and show their support to Tanushree Dutta, while all she is asking for is justice to be served.