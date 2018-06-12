English
 »   »   »  Sanju Makes A Bad Impression Of Indian Jails; Complaint Filed Against The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Sanju Makes A Bad Impression Of Indian Jails; Complaint Filed Against The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    An activist Prithvi Mhaske has filed a case against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In his complaint, he has raised an objection on the 'toilet leakage scene in the barrack of jail.'

    Dated June 11 and addressed to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman (CBFC) and the makers of the film and Ranbir Kapoor, the letter stated, "In the trailer of the movie we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed."

    complaint-filed-against-the-ranbir-kapoor-sanju-toilet-leakage-scene

    "As per the information available, the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents." (sic)

    "This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians. If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie, " it concluded. (sic)

    Interestingly, that particular scene of the trailer has left a solid impact on viewers. We wonder what would be the final decision of CBFC. Do you think the 'toilet leakage' scene should be removed from the movie? Let us know in the comments section below!

    Read more about: Sanju ranbir kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue