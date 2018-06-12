 »   »   »  Sanju Makes A Bad Impression Of Indian Jails; Complaint Filed Against The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Sanju: Complaint Against Ranbir Kapoor's Film on Toilet Leakage Scene | FilmiBeat

An activist Prithvi Mhaske has filed a case against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In his complaint, he has raised an objection on the 'toilet leakage scene in the barrack of jail.'

Dated June 11 and addressed to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman (CBFC) and the makers of the film and Ranbir Kapoor, the letter stated, "In the trailer of the movie we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed."

"As per the information available, the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents." (sic)



"This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians. If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie, " it concluded. (sic)



Interestingly, that particular scene of the trailer has left a solid impact on viewers. We wonder what would be the final decision of CBFC. Do you think the 'toilet leakage' scene should be removed from the movie? Let us know in the comments section below!