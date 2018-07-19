 »   »   »  Complete Details About Salman Khan & Disha Patani's Roles In Bharat Revealed!

The Movie Is Set In The 1960s

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is set in the 1960s and huge sets have already been erected at Mumbai's Filmistan Studios. The movie will also be shot at Malta and Abu Dhabi.



What Does The Sets Represent?

The sets of Bharat represents an Indian-Russian circus, which is more or less similar to Raj Kapoor's superhit movie Mera Naam Joker, which released in the year 1970.



What Is Salman Khan's Role In Bharat?

Salman Khan, for the first time is all set to portray the role of a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in Bharat.



What Is Disha Patani's Role?

While Salman Khan plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in a circus, Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist. She is part of an extensive training since more than a month to prepare for the role as being a trapeze artist is not an easy thing.



Salman Khan To Have 5 Different Looks

Salman Khan will have 5 different looks in Bharat and will cover a time period of 60 years from 1960 to the present day.



A Very Crucial Part!

In a very crucial part in the movie, Salman Khan will be showcased in his 20s, and will look much more leaner and younger. It would be a transformation that would make the audiences' jaw drop.



Salman Khan Will Re-create The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' Look

The good news is that Salman Khan will also recreate his Maine Pyaar Kiya look from 1989, which was a superhit at the box office and he was paired alongside Bhagyashree.



Salman & Priyanka To Shoot A Holi Song!

As soon as Priyanka Chopra comes to India next month in August, she'll shoot a Holi song with Salman Khan.



Other Co-stars

Apart from Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, Bharat also stars Tabu and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.



The Grand Release

Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid 2019. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.



Here's What Director Ali Abbas Zafar Had To Say

"The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha's introduction. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus while she is a trapeze artiste," he said to Mumbai Mirror.

