 »   »   »  Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Drop The Idea Of Working With Salman Khan? We're As Confused As You Are!

Rumours were doing the rounds that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to work with Salman Khan after two decades and the director revealed that he's dying to work with the Race 3 actor. Even Salman Khan joked that he's waiting to hear a script from SLB and that added more fuel to fire. . However, it now looks like the duo were really joking and nothing has been finalised yet.

A source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up to a leading portal by saying that the reports are highly premature and revealed that SLB has not even decided what is he going to direct next and has no script in hand too. The source further revealed that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were just exchanging pleasantries and the rumours picked up all by itself and also called it highly inaccurate.

Rumours About SLB Working With Shahrukh Khan! Even before the rumours about Sanjay Leela Bhansali working with Salman Khan picked up, there were rumours that SLB and Shahrukh Khan are coming together for a movie. That of course, turned out to be false. Will Hrithik Roshan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Join Hands? If Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan's rumours about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was not enough, there were rumours that Hrithik Roshan will soon start shooting for SLB's upcoming movie too. However, that turned out to be false too. Rumours Pick Up By Itself In the age of social media, rumours spread all by itself and one shouldn't be surprised tomorrow if rumours state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will work with Govinda as well. Such is the state of rumours, folks! What's SLB Working On Currently? Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy in launching his niece Sharmin in Bollywood. She will star alongside Javeed Jaaferi's son Mizaan. SLB will be producing the upcoming debutants' movie, which is a love story.