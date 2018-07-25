 »   »   »  Complete Details About Tyrion Lannister Lookalike In Salman Khan's Bharat, Revealed!

Just yesterday, Salman Khan's first look in Bharat was out and it set Twitter on fire as his fans absolutely loved it. Today, there's yet another surprise as Salman Khan's stylist Ashley Rebello posted a picture on his Twitter handle in what looks like he's posing alongside the Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who plays the character Tyrion Lannister. He captioned the image as, "Just see who I am with, on the sets of Bharat , #style #costumes #clothes #films , the game is on."

Now the million dollar question on everyone's mind is, 'Is Peter Dinklage a part of Bharat or is he a lookalike?' Going by Peter's Twitter and Instgaram handle, he's surely not in India and digging up a few more details, we got to know that the man in the picture is indeed Peter Dinklage's lookalike Tariq Mir. Yes, the film-makers have roped in Tariq Mir, as he resembles the Game Of Thrones star and this will indeed add more buzz to the movie.

