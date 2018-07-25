 »   »   »  Complete Details About Tyrion Lannister Lookalike In Salman Khan's Bharat, Revealed!

Related Articles
Just yesterday, Salman Khan's first look in Bharat was out and it set Twitter on fire as his fans absolutely loved it. Today, there's yet another surprise as Salman Khan's stylist Ashley Rebello posted a picture on his Twitter handle in what looks like he's posing alongside the Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who plays the character Tyrion Lannister. He captioned the image as, "Just see who I am with, on the sets of Bharat , #style #costumes #clothes #films , the game is on."
Now the million dollar question on everyone's mind is, 'Is Peter Dinklage a part of Bharat or is he a lookalike?' Going by Peter's Twitter and Instgaram handle, he's surely not in India and digging up a few more details, we got to know that the man in the picture is indeed Peter Dinklage's lookalike Tariq Mir. Yes, the film-makers have roped in Tariq Mir, as he resembles the Game Of Thrones star and this will indeed add more buzz to the movie.
Tariq Mir In Bharat
It has been reported that Tariq Mir will be seen in only a few scenes which involve circus sequences and sadly, he has no dialogues in the movie.
His First Shot To Fame
Tariq Mir was first brought to the limelight when Tamasha director Imtiaz Ali posted a picture along with him and people were surprised to see a desi doppelganger of Peter Dinklage.
Life-changing Moment For Tariq Mir After Bharat?
Tariq Mir, who is making a living as a doppelganger of Peter Dinklage, might soon have a life changing moment after Bharat is released, as there are high chances that he might attract other shows which would bring him to the limelight.
Lots Of Circus Stunts In Bharat
Director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Bharat will have a lot of stunts and would be a visual treat to the audiences. We now wonder which circus sequence would Tariq Mir be doing! Any guesses?