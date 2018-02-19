 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Jeethu Joseph's Bollywood Debut Is A Horror- Thriller With Emraan Hashmi & Rishi Kapoor

Here's some exciting news folks! Acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, best known for Mohanlal starrer, Drishyam, one of the top two grossing Malayalam Feature Films of all times, is all set to make his big Bollywood debut.

Yes, you heard that right! The director is all set to foray into Bollywood with a horror-thriller. We bring you all the details about this buzzing film...



It's A Horror-Thriller, Guys! Promising to change the face of horror-thriller in the country, the untitled film shall combine interesting dynamics of a crime mystery thriller with elements of Horror and shall have the audiences at the edge of seats.

Emraan Hashmi & Rishi Kapoor To Share Screen Space For The First Time The makers have managed to pull off an interesting casting coup with Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi, who has been synonymous with the horror-thriller genre and has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in this genre.





Jeethu Joseph Talks About His Bollywood Debut Announcing his Bollywood debut, Jeethu Joseph said, "Directing a Hindi feature film has been on the anvil for some time and I have been waiting for the right story. This crime mystery-thriller with elements of horror has excited me tremendously and we have got perfect casting for the two protagonists in the Film. I am looking forward to start the film at the earliest."

Emraan Hashmi Promises The Film Will Be A Nail-Biting Treat The actor revealed, " I'm really excited about this one. The film will be a riveting, nail biting treat for fans of the genre and with Jeethu at the helm of things , I'm confident the film will be a game changer".







Meanwhile, Sunir Kheterpal, CEO - AZURE Entertainment says, "Jeethu Joseph is a superlative directing talent and we are proud to be producing his Hindi feature film debut. Viacom18 Motion Pictures has a great track record on backing content driven films and we are happy to collaborate with them on this film".



Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Motion Pictures added, "Ever since we produced Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Jeethu Joseph's original masterpiece, we have been looking for a subject to make with Jeethu in Hindi. This amazing crime thriller, developed with Azure, is a story where we are looking forward to creating same kind of magic that audience experienced in Drishyam.



Watch out this space for all the latest updates.



For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,