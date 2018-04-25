 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Priyanka Chopra Will Be Attending Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Actress Meghan Markle are all set to tie the knot on May 19 2018 at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. While we know that the royal wedding is going to be a gala affair with several celebrities, friends and family members making their presence felt, lately there were speculations that Priyanka Chopra who is quite close to Meghan might also attend the much-awaited wedding.

While folks, we now have it that it's confirmed that PeeCee will be attending Meghan's D-day. In an earlier interview with Harpers Bazaar Arabia, when quizzed about her attending the royal wedding, the 'Quantico' actress had said, "If you see me there, you'll know."



Now, as per a report in Dailymail, the invitations for the royal wedding have been sent and Priyanka has also received it. The report claimed the tabloid understands the in-crowd includes Priyanka Chopra".



In a live chat on Instagram from InStyle magazine's account, Priyanka shared that she is concerned about the hat she will be wearing at the wedding. When asked if she is attending the royal wedding, Priyanka said, "I am only concerned about the hat, I don't know if I'll be cute in a hat."



When prodded further, PeeCee said, "It's going to be fun."



For those who ain't aware, Priyanka and Meghan met at a party two years back and hit it off instantly. They became close buddies and since then have been spotted hanging out on various occasions. In fact, she was one of the first people to defend Markle when people started referring to her as simply "Prince Harry's girlfriend'.



The Bollywood star even penned a tribute for Meghan Markle as she got featured in TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people list wherein she wrote, "Somewhere among biryani, poutine, and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. "With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes-obvious in her actions-will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.'



She further added, "This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."



