 »   »   » CONGRATULATIONS! Prateik Babbar Gets Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend Sanya Sagar; Check Out PICS

Prateik & Sanya Got Engaged On Basant Panchami

The actor was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can't stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life."











How The Love Story Began For The Couple

Prateik and Sanya have known each other since eight years. The duo got together only a year ago after Sanya returned from London in January 2017 having completed a yearlong post-graduate course in filmmaking from Goldsmiths University.



Their Engagement Was A Hush-Hush Affair

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, 'The couple got engaged on Monday at Sanya's farmhouse in Lucknow. His fiancée, who is known for her culinary skills, had arranged for a seven-course Lucknowi meal, which included rajma, Prateik's favourite dish.'











The Couple Haven't Zeroed Down Their Wedding Date

Prateik told the daily, "We want to enjoy this courtship period for a year or two; Sanya will shuttle between Mumbai and Lucknow. We haven't thought about the wedding yet, but if I had my way, I would love a beach wedding or a simple temple wedding."











Prateik Is Ready For Marriage

The actor further added, "I've been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. Nothing will change, life will only get even more beautiful."



He Missed His Mother, Late Actress Smita Patil

"I constantly feel her presence, she is my guardian angel and guiding force," adding that she would have been the happiest person if she were around.

